Not Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film was initially titled Mangal Mahila Mandal

Image Source : TWITTER Not Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film was earlier titled Mangal Mahila Mandal

Science fiction drama Mission Mangal, which stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The team is currently busy on a promotional spree for the film, which has been directed by Jagan Shakti. It is loosely based on the life of scientists at ISRO who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

During one of their promotional events, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay revealed that the makers initially thought of calling the film Mangal Mahila Mandal. Taapsee went on to share, "That's how he told me about the film. 'Tu naam sun le bas.' But there are men who played a significant role. There was his (Akshay's) character, Sharman and other, so we could not have kept that name.”

Vidya Balan, who also plays an important role in the film, added that when the Mars Orbiter Mission was launched, people thought that it was driven just by women. Talking about how the mission had equal contribution from men and women, she said, “What significant is that it had a huge contribution from women. In the film, we are clarifying that everyone has contributed equally.”

Mission Mangal is all set to hit theatres on 15th August.

