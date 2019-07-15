Neither Fighters nor Dhoom 4, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film to be titled this

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer upcoming action thriller is one of the much-awaited movies of 2019. The movie directed by Siddharth Anand has been wrapped a long time back, however, post production work is taking time. The movie has been high on euphoria because of the two stars who are known for their action and dancing skills. Fans are expecting the film to be full of high-octane action sequences and flawless dance moves.

The movie which fans are calling as Hrithik vs Tiger has finally got its title. Earlier makers wanted to keep Fighter or Dhoom 4 as the title, but not a Pinkvilla report states that the movie has been titled War. ''The Hrithik Tiger action dance drama has been titled WAR. Yes, the film will have both the action stars pitted against one another and they are going to rage a war at each other,'' a source close to Pinkvilla informed.

YRF will soon launch the first official poster of the film which is slated to release on October 2. ''With the promos, the title will also be made official. A full blown trailer that's high on action, drama and dance will be unveiled in a few weeks from now,'' the source further added.

Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand had earlier told PTI, "We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made in Bollywood. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries''. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor as female lead.

On a related note, Hrithik's recent release Super 30 has earned over Rs 30.02 crore in two days. The Vikas Bahl's directorial is expected to cross Rs 50 crores on third day. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2 was slammed by critics and audience alike.