Neha Kakkar pens an emotional note after dating rumours with Indian Idol contestant, hints at depression

Neha Kakkar pens a heart-melting message on social media

Neha Kakkar has quashed her dating reports with an emotional note on social media. The chartbuster queen, whose peppy songs become an instant hit has recently been in news because of her relationship rumours. Reports state that the singer is seeing Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. Actually, Neha co-judged the show along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Rumours are rife that the singer duo came close during the reality show. They even went on a world tour for an event.

Vibhor, who was one of the finalists of Indian Idol 10, has already refuted such reports saying that just because he doesn't tag her as didi on Instagram, that doesn't mean she is his girlfriend. “I’m Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things),” he told Bollywood Life.

Now, Neha has also taken to Instagram to pour her heart out. She urged people to stop speculating to such an extent that they get depressed. The singer asked people to stop ''making anybody feeling so bad that they start thinking of ending their life."

''While I’m writing this, I’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But I had to speak up. You know, they don’t realise that I’m a daughter/sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that I make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends. Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll effect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don’t do so much that they get depression. If you are a father or brother of somebody, will you do that to your daughter/sister? Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Please! Stop!!,'' Neha wrote in the post.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar

Earlier, Neha was in a relationship with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. However, their relationship couldn't last long and they unfortunately, had a public breakup. Though the singer never opened on why they parted their ways, she confessed being in depression post her split.