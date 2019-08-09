National Film Awards 2019 Live Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun is declared Best Hindi Film

National Film Awards 2019 Live Updates: The most prominent 66th National Film Awards were previously scheduled to be air in April but the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had announced the awards to be declared after the Lok Sabha elections. There are 31 film categories while the announcement of non-feature films announced in 23 categories. In a press release by I&B Ministry said, "Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes."
AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in lead roles wins Best Hindi Film Award.
Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs