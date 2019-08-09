National Film Awards 2019 Winners: Have a look at complete list here

Image Source : INDIA TV National Film Awards 2019 Winners: Have a look at the complete list here

The winner's list for the 66th National Film Awards was announced on Friday. Some of Bollywood’s best work from 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Akshay Kumar's Padman came to limelight again after grabbing the National Awards. For the first time, powerhouses of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurranawon the National Award for their roles in Uri and Andhadhun. If Andhadhun made people sit and take notice of Ayushmann Khurrana's acting prowess, 2019 stared with a bang with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, which made everyone laugh won the best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. We have compiled the full winner's list for 66th National Awards 2019. Take a look:

National Awards 2019 Film Award for Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun.

Andhadhun is a film full of mysterious events that change the life of a blind pianist who has to report a crime that was actually never witnessed by him. Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana said on his first National Award Win.

Image Source : Andhadhun

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a film made on the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The plot revolves around 11 tumultuous events over which the operation was carried out.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

National Awards 2019 Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike. On winning the National Award, the filmmaker said, "Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me".

National Awards 2019 Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh was declared Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards for her terrific performance in Telugu film Mahanati. The film, based on the life of actress Savitri, garnered much appreciation and love for Suresh, who brought alive the iconic star with such grace and exuberance.

Keerty Suresh

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fioction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

FEATURE FILMS:

Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best cheoreophy: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best music director: Padmaavat

Best special effect: Awe, KGF

Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat

Best background music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best film on social issues: Pad Man

Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

