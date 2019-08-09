National Film Awards 2019 Winners: Have a look at complete list here

The winner's list for the 66th National Film Awards was announced on Friday. Some of Bollywood’s best work from 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Akshay Kumar's Padman came to limelight again after grabbing the National Awards. For the first time, powerhouses of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurranawon the National Award for their roles in Uri and Andhadhun. If Andhadhun made people sit and take notice of Ayushmann Khurrana's acting prowess, 2019 stared with a bang with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, which made everyone laugh won the best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. We have compiled the full winner's list for 66th National Awards 2019. Take a look:
National Awards 2019 Film Award for Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun.
Andhadhun is a film full of mysterious events that change the life of a blind pianist who has to report a crime that was actually never witnessed by him. Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana said on his first National Award Win.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is a film made on the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The plot revolves around 11 tumultuous events over which the operation was carried out.
National Awards 2019 Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike. On winning the National Award, the filmmaker said, "Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me".
National Awards 2019 Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh was declared Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards for her terrific performance in Telugu film Mahanati. The film, based on the life of actress Savitri, garnered much appreciation and love for Suresh, who brought alive the iconic star with such grace and exuberance.
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fioction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
FEATURE FILMS:
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best cheoreophy: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best music director: Padmaavat
Best special effect: Awe, KGF
Best music direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat
Best background music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best costume designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best film on social issues: Pad Man
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Helaru
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
