Mission Mangal Movie: Book Tickets Online, Release Date, Star Cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Songs

Mission Mangal Movie: Mission Mangal is a Big Bollywood movie releasing on Independence Day, 2019 amid huge expectations. Based on Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mangalyaan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. While the story majorly emphasizes on women empowerment and shows the story of female scientists making the Mars dream a reality for India, the poster of Mission Mangal sparked off a debate as Akshay Kumar’s face occupied more space on it than the female leads. The trailer of Mission Mangal was an interesting package with a blink-and-miss action sequence, sombre moments and Bollywood-esque dialogues such as "Humari haar samasya ki marammat agar NASA se karne jayenge toh hum 'satyanasa' ho jayenge."

When is Mission Mangal Release Date?

August 15, 2019.

Who is the Director of Mission Mangal?

Jagan Shakti

What is the star cast of Mission Mangal?

Akshay Kumar as Rakesh Dhawan

Vidya Balan as Tara Shinde

Sonakshi Sinha as Eka Gandhi

Taapsee Pannu as Kritika Aggarwal

Nithya Menen as Varsha Pillai

Kirti Kulhari as Neha Siddiqui

Sharman Joshi as Parmeshwar Naidu

What is the genre of Mission Mangal Movie?

Drama

Who is the writer of Mission Mangal 2019 Movie?

R. Balki

Who is the Music Director of Mission Mangal movie?

Amit Trivedi

