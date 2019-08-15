Image Source : TWITTER Mission Mangal Celeb Review: Bollywood gives thumbs up to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer

Director Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal released on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles has been garnering great reviews from celebrities and audience alike. Mission Mangal, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals.

Based on India’s Mars Mission of 2014, the film tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition. Several Bollywood celebs gave a huge thumbs up to it. From appreciating India's first space film to catching a glimpse of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in the film, celebrities are loving various things about Mission Mangal.

Industry personalities like Bhumi Pednekar, Wardha Nadiadwala, Tanuj Garg and others have lauded the acts of its lead cast and also praised the direction of Jagan Shakti.

#MissionMangal is a simple film with a big heart. It fills your chest with immense pride, particularly in the second half. I walked out with a moist eye. Big, big salute, @isro! And Happy #IndependenceDay, #India! Your women and your scientists ROCK! #MissionMangalReview pic.twitter.com/uui260gaBx — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 14, 2019

What a brilliant movie #MissionMangal @akshaykumar 🙌🏻 love it all my fav in one movie @vidya_balan @sonakshisinha @taapsee and the entire cast kudos take a bow 💪🏻 https://t.co/dpQnqXO8EA — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 14, 2019

Mission Mangal's advance booking reports were exceptionally good, which only went on to show how excited the audience is for this movie. People are fascinated by the concept, which is based on India's first mission to Mars, and want to see what the film has in store for them.

