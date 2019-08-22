Image Source : TWITTER Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film stays afloat on Wednesday

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, has been breaking records at the Box Office since its release! After crossing Rs. 100 crore mark on its first Monday, Mission Mangal has now minted around Rs 7 crore on its first Wednesday, taking the grams total to Rs 120 crore, according to Box Office India report.

Having hit the Rs. 120 crore mark in seven days Mission Mangal is expected to collect around Rs. 127 crore by the end of (extended) week one. After entering its week 2, Mission Mangal could also challenge the time Box Office collection of Akshay's previous 2019 release Kesari.

The Jagan Shakti directorial, Mission Mangal, entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India’s ambitious lunar mission’Chandrayaan 2‘ entered moon’s orbit. Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.

