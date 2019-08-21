Image Source : INSTAGARM Mission Mangal box office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film close to Rs 115 crore mark

Mission Mangal directed by Jagan Shakti starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Nitya Menen in the lead roles is hitting the box office hard with its success and overwhelming response. The movie had already joined Rs 100 crore club in just 5 days of its release. The movie has is still counting big numbers and it is estimated to touch around Rs 115 crore figure in 6 successful days. According to the estimates, the movie has been able to earn around Rs 7 crore on Tuesday, thus making the collection of around Rs 115 crore.

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 💯 cr...

2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 5

2019: #MissionMangal: Will hit ₹ 💯 cr on Day 5

2019: #Kesari: Day 7

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

The entire starcast of Mission Mangal is celebrating the success of the movie and its achievement to joining Rs 100 crore movie club. Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Mission Mangal has entered the Rs 100 crore club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!"

