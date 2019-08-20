Image Source : TWITTER Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 5: It's Rs 100 crore and counting for Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal dominate the Indian box office picture this weekend and did good business on its first Monday as well. It began its rollout on Independence Day (August 15) via Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. The drama, which minted Rs 97.06 crore in four days of its opening, went on earn Rs 8 crore on Monday, according to Box Office report. The latest Mission Mangal Box Office Collection is Rs 105.07 crore, BOI report says.

The second weekend looks promising for the fulm as there are hardly any competition and it should be the dominant film again and head to a very big lifetime total.

Mission Mangal, India's first film based on space technology, made a stellar start on its opening day. The film opened with Rs 29.16 crore--biggest opener of Akshay Kumar's career. The film is expected to utilise its multi-starrer cast and an exclusive story on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission to become highest grosser of 2019. The impressive star cast of Mission Mangal also includes Vidya Balana, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kuilhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Released across 3,000 screens in India, Mission Mangal is Akshay's fourth consecutive Independence Day release. His previous year release on August 15, Gold, had collected Rs 25.25 crore, while the 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 13.1 crore on its opening day.

Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The mission saw India become the first Asian nation to reach Mars' orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News