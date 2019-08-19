Image Source : TWITTER Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film gets highest Sunday of 2019, crosses Rs 90 crore

Latest Bollywood film Mission Mangal has created history at the box office. The multi- starrer drama, directed by Jagan Shakti, has witnessed the highest Sunday of the year by earning Rs 27 crore, according to Box Office India report. The Independence Day 2019 release, minted Rs 70.02 crore in three days and with its Sunday earning of Rs 27 crore, the latest Mission Mangal Box Office Collection stands at Rs 97.02 crore, the BOI report suggests.

The collections in the bigger circuits like Mumbai and Delhi / UP are the highest of the year but it will depend on where the mass circuits come and if they are lower then can South compensate. Kabir Singh had collected 27.25 crore nett on its first Sunday which is the best Sunday of 2019 for a Hindi film.

Read Mission Mangal Review here

The extended four-day weekend total of the film is a huge 97 crore nett plus and now it's about how strong that Monday will hold. The film has built momentum over the weekend and has appreciation so Monday will hold but its always difficult to tell at what levels.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal released on Independence Day 2019 . The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News