Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor says the film doesn't marginalise mental health community

Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor says the film doesn't marginalise mental health community

Ekta Kapoor opens up about Mental Hai Kya and assures that the film is sensitive towards the mental health community.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 16:22 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor says the film doesn't marginalise mental health community

The producer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya opened up about the film and said that it is really sensitive towards the mental health issues and the makers do not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments through the title of the film.

Ekta shared the "disclaimer" on her Twitter account ahead of the film's trailer announcement, amid allegations that the movie trivialises mental health issues.

"The film in no way marginalises and mental health community and the title of our film doesn't intend to disregard anyone's sentiments. It is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness," Ekta said.

The film happens to be "a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality," she added.

In April, the film faced criticism from psychiatrists and mental health experts for being derogatory to those suffering from mental illnesses, following which they demanded a change in the title of the film from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers later denied the allegations, saying the film instead encourages the audience to "embrace their individuality".

"Mental Health Hai" is all set to hit the theatres on July 26.

-With PTI inputs

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StorySaif Ali Khan happily poses with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni Next StorySamanatha Akkineni on entering Bollywood: Never, will just drown and be a complete alien  