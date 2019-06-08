Latest Bollywood News June 8: Deepika’s transformation into Malti, Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake

Latest Bollywood News June 8: Chhapaak filmmaker Meghna Gulzar threw some light on her lead actress Deepika Padukone’s transformation into her character Malti and revealed that it was very emotional. On the other hand, Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan is said to be in talks with the makers for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s film Satte Pe Satta. Earlier it was said that Bollywood super Shah Rukh khan was supposed to do the film. Also, did you check out Sonam Kapoor’s befitting reply to Ashok Pandit regarding Aligarh toddler case? Bollywood is buzzing with trending news and scoops about the biggest celebrities. Have a look at all of them here.