Latest Bollywood News June 8: Deepika’s transformation into Malti, Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake

Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2019 7:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Deepika Padukone’s transformation into Malti, Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake

Latest Bollywood News June 8: Chhapaak filmmaker Meghna Gulzar threw some light on her lead actress Deepika Padukone’s transformation into her character Malti and revealed that it was very emotional. On the other hand, Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan is said to be in talks with the makers for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s film Satte Pe Satta. Earlier it was said that Bollywood super Shah Rukh khan was supposed to do the film. Also, did you check out Sonam Kapoor’s befitting reply to Ashok Pandit regarding Aligarh toddler case? Bollywood is buzzing with trending news and scoops about the biggest celebrities. Have a look at all of them here.

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood and Entertainment News June 8

  • June 08, 2019 7:19 AM (IST)

    Will Hrithik Roshan step into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source was quoted as saying, “Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice. Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that.”

  • June 08, 2019 7:17 AM (IST)

    Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar talks about Deepika Padukone’s emotional transformation into Malti

    Deepika Padukone starrer Chhappak is undoubtedly her most awaited film. Not just the fans but even husband Ranveer Singh is excited to watch the film and the actress weaves their magic on the big screen. In the film directed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Deepika will be seen stepping into the shoes of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will be seen as Malti. While the actress had already introduced her fans with the first look of her character, director Meghna Gulzar reveals that it was not easy to become Malti. Recently as the film shoot wrapped up, Gulzar revealed how the actress prepared for her role in the film and how emotional it was.

    While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the film Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar said, "There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti’s presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti." She added, "I didn’t want people to watch this film with their eyes shut, the idea was not to create Laxmi’s face on Deepika but something that would be Deepika’s face had it been scarred the way Laxmi’s was."

