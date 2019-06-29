Latest Bollywood News June 29: Kangana Ranaut’s film title changed, Vicky Kaushal dating Malavika Mohanan

Kangana Ranaut’s film title changed, Vicky Kaushal dating Malavika Mohanan

Makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya have been asked to change the title of their upcoming Bollywood film. Now it has been renamed to Judgmentall Hai Kya. On the other hand, proud father Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures of daughter Suhana Khan’s graduation ceremony. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan attended their daughter’s special day and expressed their excitement through social media posts. Also, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal is rumored to be dating Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan. Rishi Kapoor spent some quality time with his family as he stepped out for brunch with them. Check out all the Bollywood latest news here-

Is Vicky Kaushal dating Beyond The Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan? Here’s the truth

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, “Vicky, Sunny, Malavika and her brother have known each other since they children and enjoy a camaraderie and bond together. But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close during this. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends. In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika’s home where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate.”

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya changed to Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Balajimotionpictures​' production Mental Hai Kya has been in the headlines for various reasons for a long time. After the controversy regarding the film’s clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Mental Hai Kya witnessed objection for the title as a certain group of doctors found it misleading and making fun of mental illness. Even the trailer launch of the film was postponed due to the same reason but looks like not the film is all set to hit the floors with a new name. Going by the latest reports it is said that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya will now be called as Judgementall Hai Kya.

Shah Rukh Khan shares pictures with his two lady lucks as daughter Suhana Khan graduates from school

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine currently as his little princess daughter Suhana Khan has finally graduated from school. The actor on Friday, shared the special and proud moment with his fans and followers on social media in which his excitement for Suhana is quite evident. SRK shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana on his Instagram and wrote, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” In the picture, Gauri and Suhana are seen posing for a selfie with SRK as they attend Suhana’s last day in school.

