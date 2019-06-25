Latest Bollywood News June 25: Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood

Bollywood actress and 90s diva Karisma Kapoor turned 44 years today. The actress is currently in London with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family and is all set to celebrate her birthday amid loved ones. On the other hand, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in the industry and his fans can’t keep calm. #27YearsOfSRK is trending on social media like crazy, with fans sharing pictures and videos of the actor. Also, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enjoyed tea in Shimla. Sar can be seen pulling Kartik’s leg in front of the local people in their latest video. Do you know Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has bought a new house in Mumbai by paying the double of its worth? Check out all the latest Bollywood news and updates here-

Karisma Kapoor Birthday special: Here’s how the 90s diva rose to fame with Raja Hindustani

If you are a 90s kid, you would remember Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor for her killer moves in the song ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ and her stellar acting in the film Raja Hindustani. The actress has always been known as the dancing sensation of the 90s with a long list of blockbuster songs to her credit. Karisma’s Bollywood career has been full of entertaining movies, especially with Govinda. Her onscreen pairing with Govinda earned her many whistles and accolades from the viewers, however, it was her film with superstar Aamir Khan called Raja Hindustani that made her an overnight sensation.

While Karisma has won one national award and our Filmfare awards and belong to the iconic Kapoor Khaandaan of Bollywood, the actress has had her share of hardships to prove her mettle in Bollywood. While Karisma’s grandfather Raj Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor were a popular name in showbiz, her Bollywood journey was full of ups and down.

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia pays double for a house in Mumbai, price will shock you

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia is ruling the headlines these days because the actress has paid double price for a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actress, who has proved her acting mettle with a number of South Indian and Bollywood movies, has bought a flat in the western suburbs of Mumbai after paying the highest price. It is said that Tamannaah purchased the flat for Rs. 80,778 per sqft in Versova while the ongoing price of the area of an upcoming building is Rs 35,000 – Rs. 40,000 per sqft.

Going by the reports in DNA, ,”The deal has been signed last month and documents show that Bhatia has paid Rs.16.60 crore for a 191 sqft flat, which translated into 2,055 sqft. The ready-reckoner rate for the apartment is Rs. 4.56 crore and she even paid Rs.99.60 Lakh as stamp duty for the registration of the flat”. The Baahubali actress has purchased the flat from builder Sameer Bhojwani. The much-talked about flat belongs to a building named Bayview, located at the Juhu-Versova Link road. The building is 22 storeys high and the actress is also getting two car parks along with the flat.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s cute moments drinking Shimla tea go viral online, check out latest video

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are continuously breaking the internet these days with their presence in the beautiful locales of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It is said that the duo is there to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, directed by Imtiaz Ali. While the shooting will happen in its own time, Sara and Kartik are seen indulging in some outings in Shimla. Earlier, the two actors were seen roaming in the city with their faces covered and now, in the latest video, Sara and Kartik can be seen enjoying Shimla tea.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s video has gone viral on the internet in which the actress is seen teasing Kartik as he enjoys the tea. Sara can be seen pulling Kartik’s leg in front of the local people as he smiles and enjoys the tea. Sara says, “Show us how do you drink a good cup of tea?” She even asks him repeatedly to have poha. The actors are also seen wearing traditional Himachali caps as well in the video. Their cute moments from their outing has definitely left their fans more excited to watch them together on the big screen. Have a look at the video here.