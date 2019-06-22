Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
Latest Bollywood News June 22: Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha; Google marks Amrish Puri's 87th birth anniversary

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2019 12:31 IST
Latest Bollywood News June 22

Latest Bollywood News June 22: After Aamir Khan announced his next project Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday, speculations have been rife regarding leading lady of the movie. Now, it has been confirmed that it is none other than his Talaash co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will romance the superstar in Advait Chandan directorial. Also, reports of Varun Dhawan collaborating with Shashank Khaitan is doing the rounds. The actor-director duo who has given blockbusters such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania will work on one more project besides Rannbhoomi. Read all latest and trending Bollywood news of June 22 below.

