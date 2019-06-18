Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan’s workout video, Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt note for cricket legends

Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan has time and again proved that no one can even come near him when it comes to being fit. The actor recently shared a workout video that takes workout regime to another level. On the other hand, after winning millions of hearts at the India vs Pakistan, Ranveer Singh penned down a heartfelt note for cricket legends Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and others. Also, Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal has finally been acquitted in 12-year-old assault case. Priyanka Chopra is also making waves on social media as she celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday in Boston. Husband Nick Jonas also joined the celebrations. Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here-