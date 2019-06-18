Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan’s workout video, Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt note for cricket legends

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his high octane action sequences in the Commando series, can finally take a sigh of relief as he is acquitted by Bandra magistrate court in a 12-year-old assault case. The actor had been accused of attacking a businessman in 2007. However, on Monday, the court stated "lack of evidence" as the cause of acquittal.

In the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2007, Jammwal was partying with his friends at the Grand Hayatt hotel in Mumbai. According to the complaint filed with the police, Rahul Suri, a Juhu-based businessman, allegedly accidently pushed Jamwal’s friends while they were coming out of the hotel. This, according to them, led to a fist fight between them, and Suri alleged that Jammwal too beat him up and smashed a bottle on his head.