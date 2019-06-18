Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
  Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan's workout video, Ranveer Singh's heartfelt note for cricket legends
Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan’s workout video, Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt note for cricket legends

Ranveer Singh penned down a heartfelt note for cricket legends Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and others. Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.

Published on: June 18, 2019 7:37 IST
Salman Khan’s workout video, Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt note for cricket legends

Latest Bollywood News June 18: Salman Khan has time and again proved that no one can even come near him when it comes to being fit. The actor recently shared a workout video that takes workout regime to another level. On the other hand, after winning millions of hearts at the India vs Pakistan, Ranveer Singh penned down a heartfelt note for cricket legends Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and others. Also, Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal has finally been acquitted in 12-year-old assault case. Priyanka Chopra is also making waves on social media as she celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday in Boston. Husband Nick Jonas also joined the celebrations. Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here-

 

Live updates : Latest Entertainment and Bollywood News June 18

  • June 18, 2019 7:37 AM (IST)

    Salman Khan proves age is just a number as he lifts his bodyguards in this latest video

    Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram in which the actor can be seen doing work out on the leg press machine. Interestingly, his workout is no normal exercise, but the actor made two of his security guards to sit on top of the machine as Salman Khan lift them with ease. The actor shared the video saying, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realized how secure they are wid me .. ha ha”. Well, if this isn’t fitness goals then what is? Check out the video here-

  • June 18, 2019 7:37 AM (IST)

    Ranveer Singh pens down heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others after India’s iconic win

    Ranveer Singh, who stole the limelight during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019, again did something unexpected. Like the wild tiger, free and ferocious, Ranveer Singh walked the ground at Manchester. Not just he personally acknowledged each and every sportsperson, he also turned into the commentator for the day. Each of his gesture and word was full of confidence and pride towards the Nation. His pictures and videos go viral on the internet, which left the entire Nation fall in love with them yet again. Now, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to pay his gratitude to highly talented cricket players of our country.

    Check out Ranveer Singh's posts here.

  • June 18, 2019 7:36 AM (IST)

    Junglee actor Vidyut Jammwal acquitted in 12-year-old assault case. Deets inside

    Vidyut Jammwal, known for his high octane action sequences in the Commando series, can finally take a sigh of relief as he is acquitted by Bandra magistrate court in a 12-year-old assault case. The actor had been accused of attacking a businessman in 2007. However, on Monday, the court stated "lack of evidence" as the cause of acquittal.

    In the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2007, Jammwal was partying with his friends at the Grand Hayatt hotel in Mumbai. According to the complaint filed with the police, Rahul Suri, a Juhu-based businessman, allegedly accidently pushed Jamwal’s friends while they were coming out of the hotel. This, according to them, led to a fist fight between them, and Suri alleged that Jammwal too beat him up and smashed a bottle on his head.

