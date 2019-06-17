Monday, June 17, 2019
     
  Latest Bollywood News June 17: Lisa Haydon and Sona Mohapatra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra's adorable Father's day post
Latest Bollywood News June 17: Lisa Haydon and Sona Mohapatra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra's adorable Father's day post

Latest Bollywood News June 17: Here's your daily dose of entertainment news and updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 7:58 IST



Latest Bollywood News June 17: Lisa Haydon and Sona Mohapatra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra's adorable Father's day post

Latest Bollywood News June 17: Priyanka Chopra, the desi girl of Bollywood, misses her father on Father's day. It was her mother's birthday on June 16 and she missed her father even more. She took to her Instagram account to wish her dad Happy Father's day. Not just this, she wished Nick Jonas's father too. See how! Also, Elisabeth Marie Lisa Haydon, popularly known as Lisa Haydon celebrates her birthday on June 17. The model turned actress turns 32 and as hot as ever. See her sizzling photos. Indian singing sensation, Sona Mohapatra also celebrates her birthday on June 17.

Latest Bollywood News June 17

