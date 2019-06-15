Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Latest Bollywood News June 15: Priyanka’s sunkissed selfie, Pak actor Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor In NYC
Live now

Latest Bollywood News June 15: Priyanka’s sunkissed selfie, Pak actor Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor In NYC

Latest Bollywood News June 15: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has flown away to her husband Nick Jonas and the first thing she did after landing in NYC is sharing a sunkissed selfie holding Nick’s hand. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2019 8:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka’s sunkissed selfie, Pak actor Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor In NYC

Latest Bollywood News June 15: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has flown away to her husband Nick Jonas and the first thing she did after landing in NYC is sharing a sunkissed selfie holding Nick’s hand. On the other hand, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane visited veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor along with her friend. Karisma Kapoor has also joined her sister Kareena Kpaoor Khan in London along with her kids Kiaan and Samiera. The actress shared a lovely family picture from the city. Also, do you know what Shahid Kapoor does when he gets angry with wife Mira Rajput? Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.

 

Live updates : Latest Entertainment and Bollywood News June 15

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBhushan Kumar receives Guinness World Records certificate Next Story  