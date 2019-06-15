Latest Bollywood News June 15: Priyanka’s sunkissed selfie, Pak actor Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor In NYC

Latest Bollywood News June 15: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has flown away to her husband Nick Jonas and the first thing she did after landing in NYC is sharing a sunkissed selfie holding Nick’s hand. On the other hand, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane visited veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor along with her friend. Karisma Kapoor has also joined her sister Kareena Kpaoor Khan in London along with her kids Kiaan and Samiera. The actress shared a lovely family picture from the city. Also, do you know what Shahid Kapoor does when he gets angry with wife Mira Rajput? Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.