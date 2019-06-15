Latest Bollywood News June 15: Priyanka’s sunkissed selfie, Pak actor Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor In NYC

Priyanka Chopra, also known as Bollywood’s desi girl, has finally flown back to her husband Nick Jonas in NYC after her short stay in her home country India. On Saturday morning, the actress decided to treat her fans with a radiant selfie of herself and all we can say is, we are blown away. PeeCee shared a picture in which sun rays can be seen brightening up her face beautifully as she flaunts her widest smile. She looks happy to be back to her husband and her glow says it all. Interestingly, while her loving husband Nick Jonas is nowhere to be seen in the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding someone’s hand in her selfie. Is it her handsome husband? Check out the picture here-