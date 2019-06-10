Latest Bollywood News June 10: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional on her father's death anniversary, Shahid, Preity praise team India for victory

Latest Bollywood News June 10: The week has started on an emotional note in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra wrote a heartfelt note as she misses her father on his death anniversary. It's been 6 years when the actress lost her father! Well, besides that, team India bagged victory against Australia in World Cup 2019. This is definitely a great win. Bollywood celebrities like Shhaid Kapoor, Preity Zinta and many more praise team India for their great win. To get the latest updates from Bollywood town, keep watching the space!