Latest Bollywood News June 10: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional on her father's death anniversary, Shahid, Preity praise team India for victory

Read all latest and trending Bollywood news and updates of June 10 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 10:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Latest Bollywood News June 10: Priyanka pens down an emotional note for her father, Shahid Kapoor praises team India

Latest Bollywood News June 10: The week has started on an emotional note in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra wrote a heartfelt note as she misses her father on his death anniversary. It's been 6 years when the actress lost her father! Well, besides that, team India bagged victory against Australia in World Cup 2019. This is definitely a great win. Bollywood celebrities like Shhaid Kapoor, Preity Zinta and many more praise team India for their great win. To get the latest updates from Bollywood town, keep watching the space! 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood News June 10

  • June 10, 2019 10:21 AM (IST)

    Veteran actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81

    Veteran actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for his commendable contribution to the Entertainment world.

  • June 10, 2019 7:44 AM (IST)

    World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra celebrate team India's victory against Australia

    World Cup 2019: Team India proved itself the best yet again. It was one of the most amazing victories against Australia last night. ICC World Cup 2019 witnessed India's win over Australia on June 9, 2019 at The Oval, London. India managed to defeat Australia by 36 runs. 

  • June 10, 2019 7:07 AM (IST)

    Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she writes a heartfelt post for her father on his death anniversary- See post

    Priyanka Chopra lost her father six years ago and every year the actress shares a post dedicated to her father. This year too, she took to her Instagram account and shared a post to convey to her father, that she misses him. Check post

