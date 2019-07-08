Image Source : INSTAGRAM Latest Bollywood News July 8: Kangana Ranaut's heated argument with journalist, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turns 61

Kangana Ranaut's latest controversy- Argues with a journalist at Judgemental Hain Kya song launch event- Video inside

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in the upcoming movie Judgemental Hain Kya which is set to release on July 26. Kangana along with Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor was recently seen at the launch event of song from the movie Judgemental Hain Kya. What happened next, shocked everyone! Kangana got into an argument for bashing her for her last movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She asked, "Have I made a mistake by making a film?" She added, ''You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism.'' The journalist kept on defending himself and denied such allegations. In fact, Kangana said that he had a lunch with her in her van and spent three hours but his perception about her changed right after he went away. She alleged the journalist for messaging her too. However, the journalist till the very end kept saying that it was all a lie and he never did so. Video here