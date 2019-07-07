Image Source : TWITTER Latest Bollywood News July 7: Deepika's heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff lauds Hrithik Roshan

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, Deepika Padukone decided to post a message on social media to wish the doting husband that he is. Deepika posted a childhood picture of Ranveer.Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff shared a special post for the "super teachers" of his life and one of them happens to be Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika Padukone wishes husband Ranveer Singh a very Happy Birthday with adorable throwback picture

As Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, scores of celebrities flooded the social media with wishes for the actor. Now, the wait for actress Deepika Padukone to post a special birthday message for her husband Ranveer Singh is over. The Piku actress shared an adorable throwback picture of Ranveer with a heartfelt message that will surely make you go aww.

Tiger Shroff's special post for his 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan wins the internet

Ever since the announcement was made that Hrithik Rohan and Tiger Shroff will be working in a film together, the fans of the two stars have been completely overjoyed. Tiger has always been quite vocal about his love for Hrithik and in fact, in a recent interview, the Student of the Year 2 actor said that he is intimidated by Hrithik and his next film (the one with Hrithik Roshan) is his biggest challenge. He also revealed that he calls himself 'gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan'.