Latest Bollywood News July 6: Ranveer Singh's birthday, Taapsee Pannu shares latest pics from Saand Ki Aankh sets

Actor Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today. From making his big Bollywood debut opposite Anushka Sharma with Band Baaja Baaraat to winning applause for his spectacular performance in Padmaavat, the actor has proved that he is an acclaimed actor and is here to stay.Meanwhile, Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the movie Saand Ki Aankh in which they will be portraying the roles of two sharpshooters named Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar respectively.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to wow the audience in Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao will now star in Dhaakad, which will be "one of a kind female-led action film". The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Ranveer Singh- one thing that comes to our mind when we hear this actor's name is his daring to wear the most outrageous clothes with so much of style and panache. The actor can pull off absolutely anything with that dashing personality and charm. From vibrant patterns and neon shades to flamboyant colours and extraordinary bling, Ranveer Singh has mastered the game of fashion and has inspired men to experiment with their style on another level. Whether it is his red carpet appearances or airport looks, the actor manages to stun the fashion police every time he steps out.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are currently shooting for Saand Ki Aankh, a film based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.Adding to our excitement, Taapsee has shared few pictures from the sets of the film which makes our wait harder for the film. These pictures have the leading ladies, Taapsee and Bhumi, in their looks as the sharpshooters and we now know what to expect from the film.