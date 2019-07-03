Image Source : INSTAGRAM Latest Bollywood News July 3: Prabhas shares BTS picture from Saaho's set, Sonam Kapoor scores 20 mn Insta fans

As the most anticipated movie of the year Saaho is all set to wow the audience on August 15, lead actor Prabhas has made fans excited by sharing a BTS picture all the way from Austria. Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor can't keep calm as she has hit 20 million followers on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a happy and proud lady as she has scored a massive 20 million followers on Instagram. On the special occasion, she shared few stunning pictures of herself in a parrot green body-con dress. onam Kapoor has impressed the audience with her performance in films like Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat among others.