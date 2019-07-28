Latest Bollywood News July 28: Ranbir-Deepika's night out; Hrithik and Sara in Aanand L Rai's next & more

Latest Bollywood News July 28

Happy Sunday folks! So, how's your day going? Well, whether you are spending the day by hanging out with family and friends or chilling alone with a cup of coffee and newspaper, one thing you shouldn't miss is all the latest Bollywood news and updates. Hence, we bring to you all the latest stories of B-town at one spot so that the Bollywood lover inside you remains satiated. From Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's night out at Karan Johar's residence to Anushka Sharma's cute video, read all latest Bollywood news here.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid-Mira enjoy night out at Karan Johar's residence. Watch video

Saturday means party, hence, our favourite Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their houses for a get-together at B-town's favourite Karan Johar's residence. KJo is known for hosting some fabulous parties in the industry. Last night, some of the A-list stars of Bollywood sat under a roof to chill and soak in weekend vibes. Prominent among them were Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar were also present at the night out.

KJo shared a video on social media in which we can see all the actors chit-chatting and enjoying themselves. Their sudden reactions on spotting that the camera is recording them are cherry on the cake. Have a look at the video below. Read full story here.

Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan likely to join Dhanush for Aanand L Rai's next

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of Super 30. The movie which revolves around Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar received lukewarm response from critics, however, the film has minted over Rs 100 crores. The actor is getting a lot of offers but he is choosing his projects quite wisely. Reports of Hrithik collaborating with Aanand L Rai has also hit the headlines. However, what makes this collaboration interesting that Dhanush is already a part of the project and Sara Ali Khan has been rumoured to be approached for the role of the leading lady. Read full story here.

Anushka Sharma is all of us on being stuck in traffic

Anushka Sharma knows how to utilise time to the fullest. Mumbai rains bring the city traffic to a standstill, hence, when the actress got stuck in traffic, she went on a sting spree. The Zero actress shared a couple of posts as her Instagram story and the hilarious among them was a video. The picture in one of her posts was of a choked road, while the second post was a short clip of the actress pretending to cry.

The actress looked cute in minimum makeup and short hair while pretending to weep due to heavy traffic. “I’m not crying in traffic. You’re crying,” she captioned the clip. Read full story here.

Anil Kapoor's reaction on his viral FaceApp memes is pure gold

FaceApp became a craze among Bollywood celebrities and fans alike in no time. Everyone was seen trying out the app to morph their mugshots into an older look. Interestingly Anil Kapoor, who never seems to age in real life inspired a lot of memes on his appearance. When asked about the same, the 62-year-old star said he is "amused" by the creativity of netizens

"I'm so amused and entertained by people's creativity! Just when I think they would've run out of memes to make about me, they surprise me with yet another hilarious take! It's quite flattering and humbling honestly. I'm happy that I'm able to entertain and maybe even inspire people of all ages, even when I'm not trying!" Anil reacted. Read full story here.