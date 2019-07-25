Latest Bollywood News July 25: Malaika Arora’s pictures with her girl gang, Sonam Kapoor’s wish for Jacqueline

Malaika Arora’s pictures with her girl gang, Sonam Kapoor’s wish for Jacqueline

Latest Bollywood News July 25: Actress Sonam Kapoor had the most adorable way to congratulate her BFF from Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube Channel. She shared a picture of the actress from her childhood days and asked the fans to subscribe her channel. On the other hand, Malaika Arora also shared pictures of her night out with her girl gang including Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others. Also, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s pictures have gone viral on the internet in which he is seen hanging around with his special friend. Check out all the latest Bollywood updates and news here.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Jacqueline for YouTube Channel with her childhood photo, Salman Khan also congratulates

After Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez has also set to entertain her fans with her YouTube Channel. The actress on Tuesday announced that she wants to be closer to her fans which is why she is venturing on YouTube. The Judwaa 2 actress is already a big social media sensation as she is very active in her Instagram. The actress keeps taking her fans into her personal and professional life through various pictures and videos on her Instagram. Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor extended their congratulations for the actress with their quirky posts.

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are back with their girl gang, actress shares pictures of their night out

Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are back in town and have reunited with their girl gang and how. While Malika Arora was treating fans with her sultry outfits and pictures from the beautiful Maldives, Karisma Kapoor was in London where she was seen spending tie with her family. Now that the two were back in Mumbai, they caught up with their girl gang with included Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala.

Malaika Arora and her girl gang took to their Instagram to share pictures from their night out and revealed how much fun it was. Malaika captioned the picture saying, “Gurls r back in town ...... #palinights#itsfarewell” On the other hand Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Girls night out !” In the pictures, the divas looked absolutely stunning. Malaika was seen raising temperature in white and Karisma Kapoor sizzled in her floral print top and black pants. Check out the pictures here-

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hangs out with close friend, pictures go viral

Aryan Khan’s pictures have popped on the internet in which he is seen hanging around with a girl. In the pictures going viral on social media, Aryan can be seen giving his friend a bear hug as they pose for the camera. Soon after the picture surfaced the internet, fans started contemplating if she is that London based blogger whom Aryan is dating currently. This duo looks very cute in the pictures as Aryan flaunt his intense expressions wearing black leather jacket and the girl flashes her wide smile in red top and black shorts. Check out the pictures here-

