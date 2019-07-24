Latest Bollywood News July 24: Manoj Kumar’s 82nd birthday, Aditya Seal joins Indoo Ki Jawani film

Manoj Kumar’s 82nd birthday, Aditya Seal joins Indoo Ki Jawani film

Latest Bollywood News July 24: Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar has turned 82 years old today. While the world knows him as Manoj Kumar, his real name is Harikrishna Goswami. The actor changed the name to Manoj Kumar because of Dilip Kumar. On the other hand, Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal has come onboard to Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. Also, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in which she is seen having her Marilyn Monroe moment. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has another treat for fans. Film’s director Prabhudev ais said to be seen joining Salman Khan and Warina Hussain in the song Munna Badnaam Hua.

Shilpa Shetty’s OOPS moment as she enjoys her Marilyn Monroe shot, watch viral video

Shilpa Shetty has undeniably the hottest body in Bollywood. The actress gives all other divas a run for their money when it comes to fitness. This is the reason that she never leaves a chance to flaunt her sexy curves especially when she is on a vacation. Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen having her Marilyn Monroe moment. The actress can be seen enjoying her time on the cruise with her family in London and living in her own space. In the video, as Shilpa Shetty pose for her Marilyn Monroe moment, her dress slides up because of the wind and she immediately grab her outfit and laughs.

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal joins Kiara Advani starrer comedy drama Indoo Ki Jawani

Going by the reports in Navbharat Times, Aditya Seal has been roped in opposite Kiara Advani in the film Indoo Ki Jawani which will also mark the directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Confirming the news, Aditya Seal revealed, “Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. Why? That will be revealed in the film.” Throwing light on his character in the film, the actor further said, “He’s very real and people will connect with him immediately.”

Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: Purab Aur Pachhim actor changed his name because of Dilip Kumar, here’s why

Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: Bollywood veteran actor Manoj Kumar has entertained the audience for many years with his onscreen persona and charming acting skills. With films like Roti Kapada Aur makaan, Puran Aur Pachhim, Kranti, Upkar and others, Manoj Kumar made sure that he is remembered with his roles even when he is done with the world of Bollywood. The actor was a complete charmer and impressed everyone with real life personality as much as his reel life characters.

Manoj Kumar changed his name because of Dilip Kumar

