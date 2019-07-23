Latest Bollywood News July 23: Himesh Reshammiya birthday, Ranveer Singh’s selfie game

Himesh Reshammiya birthday, Ranveer Singh’s selfie game

Latest Bollywood News July 23: Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya turned 46 today. Check out his 10 romantic pictures with his second wife Sonia Kapur. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh asked his fans to pick his best picture as he flaunts his selfie game on Instagram. Also, Varun Dhawan shareda video of his father David Dhawan in which he can be seen giving him a lesson about how he used to work double shifts for his films back in time. On iconic Bollywood singer Mehmood Ali’s death anniversary, have a look at his best songs. Check out all the latest Bollywood news and updates here.

Varun Dhawan shares father David Dhawan’s video talking about his films in good old days, watch now

Varun Dhawan captioned the video saying, “My dads schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions where not strong enough for technians and films needed to be made in this manner.i want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have alot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms”

Himesh Reshammiya Birthday Special: 10 Romantic pictures of Tera Surroor singer with second wife Sonia Kapur

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapur got married last year on May 13th after dating each other for a long time. Let's have a look at their 10 romantic pictures on singer's 46th birthday.

Ranveer Singh asks fans to pick his best selfie, flaunts six different jaw-dropping looks

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to share pictures of his six different characters. He shared his jaw-dropping selfies as those characters and asked his fans to pick which is the best. His first Insta story read, “Which dudes selfie game is the strongest?” In the next six stories, he shared his selfies as Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat, Sangram Bhalero from Simmba, Murad from Gully Boy, Jaali Chaplin from an ad shoot, Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani and Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do. Check out the drool-worthy selfies here.

