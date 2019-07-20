Latest Bollywood News July 20: Arjun Rampal’s first picture with baby boy, Johny Lever joins Coolie No. 1 remake

Arjun Rampal’s first picture with baby boy, Johny Lever joins Coolie No. 1 remake

Latest Bollywood News and updates July 20: Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared the first picture of their newborn baby boy on social media. On the other hand, Bollywood actor and comedian Johny Lever is all set to join Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. Also, popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has changed his look. He shared a clean shaved selfie on his Instagram. Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently got clicked in a simple T-shirt and pyjamas whose cost will blow away your mind. Check out all the latest news and updates from the world of Bollywood.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares candid moment of newborn baby boy with the actor (PIC)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is filled with joy right now as he welcomed his baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then to witness the first look of his little munchkin and the mother. Well, Gabriella has heard them as she shared the first picture of their baby on her Instagram. The South African model and actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid moment of Arjun Rampal with their baby with the fans. In the picture, Arjun can be seen holding the little bundle of joy in his arms and his wide smile is proof how blessed he is feeling on having him. Although, Gavriella has not revealed the face of her baby boy, the picture looks like worth a million bucks. Have a look at it here-

Arjun Rampal’s first picture with baby boy

Johny Lever joins Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake

Johny Lever will be seen reprising the role of Tiku Talsania, an inspector from the original film Coolie No. 1. Raring to start shooting, Johny says, “I’ve worked with David in many films, including Deewana Mastana, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Judwaa 2. It’s great to team up with him again, he has a good understanding of comedy and we have been in sync since the ’90s. It’s a wonderful role.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page