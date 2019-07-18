Latest Bollywood News July 18: Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday, Sooraj Pancholi’s vacation with girlfriend

Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday, Sooraj Pancholi’s vacation with girlfriend

Priyanka Chopra has turned 37 years old today. As the actress start another successful year of her life, let’s have a look at her 5 best performances that have the ability to give us goosebumps till now. On the other hand, Hero actor Sooraj Pancholi has flown away to London with Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi to spend some quality time together. Also, Nora Fatehi has reacted on Koena Mitra’s remarks about her latest dance song O Saki Saki from the upcoming Bollywood film Batla House. After a number of politics and celebrities, Sonam Kapoor has also taken up the #SareeTwitter trend and shared a picture of herself in nine-yards but with a twist. Check out all the latest Bollywood news and updates here.

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 5 performances of Desi Girl that still give us goosebumps

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction has the actress has proved her acting mettle with a number of blockbuster movies since the beginning of her career. From playing a negative role in the Bollywood film Aitraaz very early in her career to transforming into a super model for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion and then surprising her fans by playing a woman suffering from autism in Anurag Basu’s Barfi, Priyanka Chopra made sure she is called the most versatile actor in the industry.

As Priyanka Chopra turns 37 today, let’s go down the memory lane and cherish her 5 best performances that still manage to give us goosebumps.

Nora Fatehi reacts on Koena Mitra’s tweet about new O Saki Saki song from Batla House

Koena Mitra wrote, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.” Nora Fatehi also reacted to the actress’ tweet and told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t think it’s really criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day we are discussing music, which is very subjective. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with “Dilbar” and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not.”

Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki has already hit millions of views on YouTube within hours of its release. Talkinga bout the preparations of the song, Nora said, “I’d scraped the skin of both knees and it was a blood bath. My lower back hurt so bad that we had to call a physiotherapist on the set. I was attempting to play with fire for the first time and almost burnt myself on a few occasions. It was scary, but our energies were on a high and we have given it our best.”

Sooraj Pancholi sets off for vacation in London with Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Hero opposite Athiya Shetty, has found love again. The actor has flown away to London with his Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi to spend some quality time with her. Larissa Bonesi, who's a Brazilian model, actress and advocate is the mystery girl in Sooraj Pancholi’s life with whom he was earlier spotted in Bandra. While the actors have not announced their relationship publicly, going by the reports in Spotboye, the newest lovebirds are currently in London enjoying a relaxing vacation.

Sooraj Pancholi is currently busy shooting for his next film titled Time To Dance but the reports suggest that he has taken out time especially to go on a vacation with Larissa from his busy schedule. In his upcoming film, Sooraj is paired opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and is directed by Remo D'souza. The film will mark her debut in Bollywood. Coming back to Sooraj Pancholi, the actor met Larissa at the gym Reset in Bandra and the two hit it off well.

Tamannaah Bhatia: I love Deepika Padukone's experimental nature

"Baahubali" star Tamannaah Bhatia says she absolutely adores actress Deepika Padukone's experimental nature.

"In Bollywood, I love Deepika Padukone. She has beautiful eyes, and I absolutely adore her experimental nature and her minimalist approach to everything, " said Tamannaah.

"In Hollywood, I look up to Meryl Streep. I love the fact that she looks different in every part that she plays. Even at the age of 70, she can completely transform and become an absolutely different character," said Tamannaah.

