Latest Bollywood News July 15: Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan's film titled War; Glimpse of Mira-Shahid's date night

Monday, July 15, 2019
     
From Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's wedding anniversary date night to the title of Hrithik-Tiger's upcoming action thriller, read all latest Bollywood news here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 10:10 IST
Representative News Image

Latest Bollywood News July 15

Latest Bollywood News July 15: Having Monday blues? The best way to fade away those negative energy is through reading or watching what you enjoy the most. Hence, in case you are a Bollywood buff, you have landed at the right spot. We have all the latest Bollywood stories and updates at one place. From Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's anniversary date night pictures to the title of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming action thriller film, read all the news here. Happy scrolling!

Mira Rajput gives sneak peek into her romantic anniversary date night

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is quite active on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and she keeps her Instafam updated with her day to day activities. The celebrity wife has now given her followers a sneak peek into her romantic anniversary date night. Sharing photos of a room decorated with red roses and candles, Mira wrote, ''tb to the anniversary date night''. Read full story here.

Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.

 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film to be titled War

 

 

