Latest Bollywood News July 13: Super 30's box office collection, Amrita Rao's Twitter hacked & more

Latest Bollywood News July 13

Happy weekend folks! So, how's your day going? Well, whether you are spending the day by hanging out with family and friends or chilling alone with a cup of coffee and newspaper, one thing you shouldn't miss is latest Bollywood news and updates. Hence, we bring to you all the latest stories of B-town at one spot so that the Bollywood lover inside you remains satiated. From Vivaah actress Amrita Rao's hacked Twitter account to Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 box office collection, read all latest Bollywood news and updates here.

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan starrer makes decent opening

Hrithik Roshan has made a comeback on silver screen after a long gap of two years with Super 30. This Vikas Bahl's directorial is an underdog story based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Patna. The story showcases how Anand helped underprivileged kids crack the rigorous IIT entrance exam. The movie has got mixed reactions from critics and audience alike.

While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and his Bihari accent. Having said that, there is no denying that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach. Read full story here.

Jabariya Jodi director reveals reason behind roping in Sidharth Malhotra as Bihari thug

Jabariya Jodi director Prashant Singh said that his film explores the subject of groom kidnapping in a quirky way. "Our film is based on some true incidents of groom kidnappings in Bihar, where the groom is kidnapped to avoid dowry. When I discussed this idea with friends, they laughed and said, 'these guys deserve it'. I saw poetic justice there. When there is some evil in society another evil comes to counter that," said Singh, who has assisted on films like "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Raanjhanaa". Jabariya Jodi marks the reunion of Hasee Toh Phasee jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Read full story here.

Hrithik Roshan opens up on working with Deepika Padukone in Satte Pe Satta remake

Hrithik Roshan, whose latest film Super 30 has hit the screens on July 12 is reportedly gearing up for Satte Pe Satta remake. The movie directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty is rumoured to have Deepika Padukone as female lead. However, the actor hasn't confirmed anything yet. At the same time, he hasn't even denied the reports.

When recently in an interview with Times Now, Hrithik was asked about the same, he said that such reports shouldn't be taken seriously until he announces it. "No. I don't think you should go by news like that. Until I say what my next film is, I don't think you should...Like I said, let me first look at which films I should do next. I will let you know,'' he said. Read full story here.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take a stroll in London, pose with fan

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a day out in London after Team India's exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The duo is all smiles as they pose with a fan. While Virat is seen in sea green sweatshirt and ripped jeans, Anushka looks pretty in denim jacket which she paired with a pink top and distressed jeans. She completed her look with minimum makeup and hoops. Read full story here.

Amrita Rao's Twitter hacked

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao, who was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to hackers. The actress' Twitter account was hacked a couple of days ago while she was recovering from a viral infection. Her social media team has reported the incident to Twitter India. Amrita is also willing to report the incident to cybercrime cell. In an interaction with TOI, Amrita narrated how her Twitter got hacked.

''It all happened last week. I got a DM (direct message) from a leading TV channel’s account, stating that they want to publish an article about me, but they need my approval for it. My social media team opened the link. It asked for the password of my account, and then it didn’t lead anywhere. Eventually, I was locked out of my own Twitter account, and despite all our efforts to log in again, we couldn’t access it again. Nothing worked although we followed the procedure that’s mentioned on the website,'' she said. Read full story here.