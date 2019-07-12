Latest Bollywood News July 12: Jabariya Jodi new song Zilla Hilela releases, Ranveer Singh is unrecognizable in long hair picture

The new song of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti starrer Jabariya Jodi was released by the makers of the film. It is titled as Zilla Hilela and also has Elli AvRam dancing to the peppy number. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweet actor Kartik Aaryan shares a picture depicting the beginning of the shooting of his next film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The film also has Bhumi Pendekar and Ananya Pandey in the leading roles. Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in Kapil Dev biopic titled as '83 has left his fans stunned. One of his pictures have gone viral on the internet in which he is seen having long hair. Keep watching the space for latest Bollywood updates!

Jabariya Jodi song Zilla Hilela: Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam’s dance on peppy number is impressive

It seems that all the songs of the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi will become a part of everyone’s party playlist. The makers have released the second song from the movie which is titled as Zilla Hilela and has Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam showing their killer dance moves. The song happens to be the remix version of the popular Bhojpuri number and the actors are seen shaking the district with their chemistry. Previously, a remake version of Punjabi song Glassi was released which was titled as Khadke Glassy and showed Parineeti Chopra grooving with the actor. Watch the new song here.

Kartik Aaryan kickstarts the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, see pictures

It seems that it is only work, work and work on Kartik Aaryan’s mind these days. The actor who just completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 has now kickstarted the shooting of his next film which happens to be the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen sharing the screen space with actresses Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the very first time. The film’s shooting has begun in Lucknow and the news was shared by the actor himself on social media. See pictures here.

’83 actor Ranveer Singh’s long hair picture goes viral

Omkar Kapoor says Jhootha Kahin Ka actor Rishi Kapoor is still a child at heart

Actor Omkar Kapoor who is sharing screen space with Rishi Kapoor in "Jhootha Kahin Ka", has said that his 66-year-old co-actor is still a child at his heart and he learnt a lot while working with him. The actor was interacting with the media at 'Funk Love' song launch from the film along with his co-actors Sunny Singh, Sunny Leone and director Smeep Kang on Thursday in Mumbai. See details.