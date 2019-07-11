Latest Bollywood News July 11: Madhu Chopra shares Priyanka Chopra's childhood picture, Akshay Kumar in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2

Priyanka Chopra just before her birthday got a surprise from her mother Madhu Chopra who uploaded her childhood picture on the social media. The cute little PeeCee caught the attention of many celebrities, even her Quantico co-stars. Akshay Kumar, who surprised his fans with Rowdy Rathore in the year 2012 might also be seen in the sequel of the film Rowdy Rathore 2. As per reports, the film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker has also expressed his desire to work with budding choreographers Awez Darbar and Zaid Darbar for his upcoming film. Tiger Shroff, who will be seen in Baaghi 3 will be heading to Israel to train for the action sequences, revealed the director. Keep watching the space for latest Bollywood updates!

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares an adorable childhood picture before her birthday

Madhu Chopra treated her and fans with a lovely surprise before Priyanka Chopra's birthday as she shared her childhood photo. The little PeeCee can be seen holding her mother’s hand and sharing a resemblance with her. Priyanka after seeing the picture liked it along with sister Parineeti Chopra. Not only this, her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri left emojis on the cute picture. Check out the picture here.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to collaborate with Awez Darbar

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has expressed his desire to work with budding choreographers Awez Darbar and Zaid Darbar for his upcoming film. Check out more details here.

Tiger Shroff to get training for Baaghi 3 in Israel

Makers of the hit franchise Baaghi will be coming up with yet another part Baaghi 3 which will have Tiger Shroff in a never seen before avatar. The director opened up that the actor will fly to Israel to get training for the action sequences in the film. Read full details here.