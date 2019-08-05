Latest Bollywood News August 5: Kajol’s 45th birthday, Shraddha Kapoor to play air-hostess in Baaghi 3

Kajol’s 45th birthday, Shraddha Kapoor to play air-hostess in Baaghi 3

Latest Bollywood News August 5: Actress Kajol has turned 45 today. Have a look at her candid pictures with husband Ajay Devgn as she rings into her special day. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an air-hostess in her upcoming Bollywood film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Have you seen Priyanka Chopra’s sizzling pictures in a swimsuit as she takes a dip with sister-in-law Sophie Turner in Miami? Scroll down to have a look at all the latest Bollywood news and updates.

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in wine red swimsuit, pictures go viral

The pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen relaxing and enjoying their time by the pool. Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra looked smoking hot in her wine-red swimsuit and it is hard to move eyes from her. The actress can be seen complimenting her swimsuit with a white shrug which makes her look all the more scintillating. On the other hand, Sophie Turner can be seen raising the temperatures in her turquoise bikini and a hair bun. The two divas definitely get full marks for their summer fashion. Check out their pictures here.

Kajol Birthday Special: These 10 candid pictures of DDLJ actress with husband Ajay Devgn will redefine romance

Kajol and Ajay started around 1994 and they were called the ‘unlikely pair’ considering their contrasting personalities. While Kajol was outspoken and a jovial person, Ajay Devgn was a complete opposite who kept to himself and was a man of few words. Nonetheless, the couple has been redefining romance and relationship since their wedding on 24 February 1999. Now the couple has two kids- Nysa and Yug Devgan and their chemistry still speaks a lot about their love.

Check out 10 gorgeous pictures of Bollywood actress Kajol with her husband Ajay Devgn

