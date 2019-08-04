Latest Bollywood News August 4: Sunny Deol share Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas poster, Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary

Latest Bollywood News August 4: Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas poster, Kishore Kumar’s 90th birth anniversary

Latest Bollywood News August 4: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared the second poster of his directorial film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Actor-producer-director Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Aamir Khan shared his favourite scene from his super hit film 3 Idiots. Today also marks the 90th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, a legendary singer, and a fabulous actor, mostly known for his love songs. Check out all the latest updates from Bollywood here.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sunny Deol shares new poster of son Karan Deol’s debut movie

Sunny Deol's son Karan will soon be making his Bollywood debut through the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by the Gadar actor. He will be seen romancing a new girl Sahher Bambba. Have a look at the new poster here.

Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The actor who made his Bollywood debut through the film Daraar has also made his name as a producer and director. Today on the special occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts about him here.

Aamir Khan shares his favourite scene from 3 Idiots

Bollywood film 3 Idiots happens to be one of the most loved films of recent times and broke various records. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who played the role of Phungsuk Wangdu in the film, shared his favourite gate-crashing scene from the film which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. Have a look:

On Kishore Kumar's 90th birth anniversary, a list of his iconic romantic tracks

Kishore Kumar a legendary singer and a fabulous actor is mostly known for his love songs. Tracks such as Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Koi Humdum Na Raha, Chedo na Meri Zulfen and others strike a chord with the heart of music lovers every time they hear it. The singer is known for his songs which can instantly lift anyone's mood. Have a look at some of his iconic songs here.