Laal Kaptaan Teaser: On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday witness his intense look as naga sadhu, watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan who is celebrating his 49th birthday today has surprised his fans on the occasion with the teaser of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. After the first poster which was shared in May, the makers have now released the teaser which shows Saif in an intense state, applying ash on his forehead. The film is slated to release on on Dussehra, October 11.

The teaser was shared by Taran Adarsh and had Saif with an intense look as he says, “Har Raam ka apna Raavan, har Raavan ka apna Dussehra.” Have a look:

Saif Ali Khan... First glimpse of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation... 11 Oct 2019 release. #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/9Wz3xO5Vvs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Previously the poster was captioned as, "Raakh se janmaa, raakh ho jaane ko." Check it out:

Previously some of the pictures of the actor from the sets of the film in Rajasthan got leaked in which he was seen acing Captain Jack Sparrow’s look having thick beard and dreadlocks. A report in Mid Day had the actor saying, “My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor’s son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, ‘Hey, that’s Jack Sparrow.’ The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film.”

Talking about Saif, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International in an interview to PTI said, "Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind."

The film is directed by Navdeep Singh and also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. The film was earlier slated to release on September 6 but got postponed. It happens to be a revenge drama.

