Kriti Sanon to play lead in Rahul Dholakia's next thriller

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Luka Chuppi will next be seen playing the lead role in filmmaker Rahul Dholakia’s thriller film. The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal under the banners of Azure Entertainment.

Kriti is one such actress who has delivered back-to-back hits. Some of the hit films in her kitty include Bareily Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale etc. The actress said she was keen on doing a female-centric thriller for a long time.

"I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film. It's an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject.

"I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August," Kriti said in a statement. Apart from the thriller, Kriti will also be seen in three other films like Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Housefull 4 and Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial Panipat.

The untitled thriller film will mark the first collaboration between Azure Entertainment and Rahul, who is co-producing. "Azure pitched this idea to me which was being developed and all of us realized that there was an exciting, real-time thriller format that this story lends itself to. This is a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist," the director said.

Dholakia last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Raees". He has also made films like "Parzania" and "Lamhaa.” The new film is being written by author Bilal Siddiqi, whose novel, "The Bard of Blood" is currently being adapted into a series for Netflix.

The makers said there will be heavy use of visual effects in the film and they are planning to rope in a top South Korean VFX Studio for it. The film will go on floors in August and will be shot in a single schedule. The makers are looking at an early 2020 release date.

-With PTI inputs