Khandani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: This romantic track from Sonakshi Sinha’s film will win your heart

After releasing the dancing track Koka, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Khandani Shafakhana have now released a romantic track. The song titled as ‘Dil Jaaniye’ shows the actress in a different light as compared to what she looked in the trailer. The song also has actor Priyansh Jora and the actors can be seen stealing some love moments together in the bylanes of purani Delhi.

The song has a melodious track and is a perfect choice for the monsoon playlist. The song begins with Sonakshi, who happens to be calm and composed in the track looking at Priyansh who is juggling with lemons until his eyes catches her gazing at him. The beautiful lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and it is crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. The track is composed by Payal Dev.

The lead actors Sonakshi and Priyansh took to their Instagram handles to share the release of the song. Sonakshi’s post was captioned as, “Monsoon mein hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora Song out now! Check it out here http://bit.ly/DilJaaniye_KS and let me know what you think!!!” While his post read,“Monsoon mein hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye.”

Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora ❤ Song out now! Check it out here https://t.co/8GnI5A3nI2 and let me know what you think!!! pic.twitter.com/Ij2r1DNgq1 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 16, 2019

Have a look at the song here:

The film which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta will hit the theatres on August 2. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sonakshi in the film can be seen playing the role of a Sexologist and the story revolves around how sex is considered a taboo in the society. Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Khandani Shafakhana here:

