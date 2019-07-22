Khandaani Shafakhana Second Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha asks society to talk about the taboo subject

In order to address the topic of sex which is considered a taboo in the society, Sonakshi Sinha is coming up with her next project Khandaani Shafakhana. The second trailer of the film got released today which intiates everyone to talk about it. She will be seen playing the role of a sexologist in the film who has been given the responsibility of running her uncle’s clinic. Talking about the new trailer it has been titled as ‘baat toh karo.’

The trailer shows how it is difficult for a girl to run a sex clinic in a small town. In the new trailer, the actress is seen struggling with the different kinds of patients as she is not qualified to run a sex clinic. Not just Sonakshi, the trailer also has Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in it who will be seen making a debut through this project. The trailer will also witness the budding romance between Sona and Priyansh Jora.

The film has been directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is all set to face a clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi on August 2. Apart from the same, she will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal releasing on 15th August and Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.

