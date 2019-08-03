Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to star in Aayush Sharma’s Kwatha. Deets inside

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif to star in Aayush Sharma’s Kwatha

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to enter Bollywood. Earlier it was said that she will be seen making her debut in Stanley D’costa’s Time To Dance, but now the latest reports suggest that she will be seen in Karan Lalit Butani directorial Kwatha opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Taran Adarsh took to his social media to confirm the news and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma in #Kwatha... Directed by Karan Lalit Butani... Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.”

Soon after Salman Khan also took to his social media to welcome Isabelle and wrote, “@isakaif and @aaysharma to star in a film based on true events involving the Indian army in #Kwatha @karanlalitbutani” He also shared a picture in which Isabelle can be seen wearing a floral dress with black boots. On the other hand, Aayushma Sharma looks handsome in his green tracksuit. Check out-

In Kwatha, Aayush Sharma will be seen playing the part of a police officer. Talking about the film, he said, “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film.” Kwatha is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment. Also, Kwatha is said to go on floors in September and will hit the screens in 2020.

Talking about her sister Isabelle’s Bollywood debut, Katrina Kaif earlier revealed to Hindustan Times, “I have been in the industry for so many years, so there are a lot of places where I can help and impart my suggestions. But the good thing is that she is independent and a strong-minded person. Isabelle’s take on things, as well as the path that she wants to navigate, is clear in her mind. Obviously, there will be certain struggles that she’d have to face on her own, but it’s great that she comes with a huge amount of formal training, as she has spent four years at Lee Strasberg. I am very happy about it as she is coming prepared.”

