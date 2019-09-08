Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday wrap up Lucknow schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh in style (Pics, Videos)

The Lucknow schedule of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh" was concluded on Saturday. And now the star cast is back in Mumbai.Director Mudassar Aziz's romantic-comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is a remake of the B.R. Chopra classic of the same name (1978), also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as female leads.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole cast and crew is seen celebrating the completion of the film's Lucknow schedule.

While shooting in the city of Nawabs, Kartik had shared several photographs-- from enjoying Lucknow's cuisines to spending time in the streets.

In one of the images, Kartik can be seen enjoying mouthwatering Lucknowi parathas and chhole sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

A remake of the 1978 original film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife’s character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Panday as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6.

