Friday Release: Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala hit screens today

Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya and Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala have hit screens today. Both movies belong to two completely different genres. While one is in and out comedy, the other one is a psychological thriller. Judgementall Hai Kya's reviews are out and India TV has given 3.5 stars, however, reviews of Arjun Patiala are yet to be out.

ARJUN PATIALA

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Arjun Patiala promises to tickle your funnybones. While Kriti plays a journalist in the flick, Diljit has been shown as a cute cop. Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kriti revealed details about the film and her character, "I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film."

Kriti and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for the first time. Sharing her experience of working with Diljit in the film, Kriti said: "It was a really nice experience shooting for the film. We have shot major portions of the film in Chandigarh''.

Arjun Patiala Trailer

JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA

Judgementall Hai Kya written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. This Rajkummar and Kangana Ranaut starrer has been a rage among movie buffs since the release of its trailer. Even the posters intrigued the audience as both the actors were seen in a completely different avatar. Trade analysts have pegged the collection of Judgementall Hai Kya at Rs 4 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya Review: The film is intriguing in the first half as you will still be absorbing incidents going on the screen and trying to understand Bobby and Keshav. The story swiftly moves in the pre-interval leaving little scope for you to put your eyes off the screen. The entire film is laced with several gripping moments until the second half where the story starts moving at a relaxed pace. You experience a sudden shift in the way the story is being told. In the second half, the film moves to London with a mythological undertone. Read complete review here.

Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer