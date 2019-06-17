Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh Tera Ban Jaunga Song: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani will make you fall in love with this romantic song

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are having a ball promoting their upcoming film Kabir Singh. Shahid will be seen playing the titular character of an alcoholic surgeon whereas Kiara will be portraying the role of his junior in college, his love interest named Preeti. Kabir Singh, written and directed by Sandeep Vanga is the remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The much-awaited film is slated for a release on 21st June.

Ever since the announcement was made, Shahid and Kiara have been teasing fans with teasers and dialogue promos from the film. The story of Kabir Singh follows the journey of alcoholic surgeon Kabir who goes on a self-destructive path when Preeti marries someone else. In recent media interactions, the co-stars revealed that the main character has very intense emotions and that’s what makes him special. Kiara had also stated that Kabir is highly loyal and women will love that about him.

Today, the makers of the film have released yet another beautiful song titled Tera Ban Jaunga. The video shows how the lovers are separated by distance but continue to keep their promise to each other – to be in love forever. While Preeti continues to impress as the shy girl who is very much in love, a different side of Kabir has been highlighted in the new track. We already know how passionately he loves Preeti, but in this video, he is more protective and proves that he can do anything to make her happy.

Recently, in a statement, Kiara spoke what she thinks of Kabir as an overprotective boyfriend. "For me, it is ok to be a protective lover but there is a thin line between becoming an obsessive lover and a protective one. Kabir is not obsessive, he is a protective lover. He loves her a lot and she is head over heels in love with him. It is a passionate, intense, innocent and raw love story," she said.

The movie which is a remake of the director's Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy", starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey, will release on June 21. Kabir Singh is the story of a medical student, of the same name, who has anger issues after he fails in a relationship and thus indulges in alcoholism.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page