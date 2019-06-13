Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh Kaise Hua Song: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani spread love in this romantic number

After Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage songs, the makers of Kabir Singh have released a new song on Thursday. The latest track titled Kaise Hua features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and we must say, the song gives an old-school innocent romance feel. The song is about the buildup of romance between the two stars.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor unveiled Kabir Singh Kaise Hua Song with a caption that read, "Watch Kabir aur Preeti ko pyaar #KaiseHua, out now".

The song in Vishal Mishra’s voice is a different tone and note on the platter that has been churning romantic songs at a commendable rate. It is interesting that despite all songs form the film being romantic releases, the makers have tried to keep all distinct and theme-specific.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage was also released last week, which too had the courtship romance feeling. The first track that the makers launched chronologically is the last track as it featured how the much budding romance turned sour when Kiara Advani gets married to another man and leaves Shahid broken-hearted.

Kabir Singh chronicles the downfall of an alcoholic surgeon once his lover gets married to someone else. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 21.

