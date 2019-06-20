Kabir Singh Box Office Prediction: Shahid Kapoor's intense romantic drama to rake in Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1

Kabir Singh Box Office Prediction

It has been a while that Bollywood fans have been treated with a hard-core romantic film. The dry spell that has been cast will be cashed in on by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. The intense romantic drama which is slated to release on June 21 has created a lot of buzz thanks to its soothing songs and interesting trailer. However, one factor that will immensely benefit the film is blockbuster success and sort of cult classic image of its original Arjun Reddy. The 2017 Telugu film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga had Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Kabir Singh has been helmed by the same director with Shahid and Kiara Advani as lead pair.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Kabir Singh is expected to mint around Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1, however, the main concern would be its length.

''Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are looking very good in Kabir Singh. The buzz is exceptionally high. The songs and the trailer have done the trick. It is a remake of Arjun Reddy which was a bumper hit down south. All in all, the movie is being liked by the audience. This would be one of Shahid’s best solo starts at the box office. The youth specifically is pretty much excited to watch the film,'' Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

“The only dampener for me is the length of the film. It is 2 hours and 55 minutes long. I wish the film holds the audience since the patience level of the audience is short these days. I really hope the director and the producer know what they are getting into because the length is a major concern. Also, it has been given A certificate,'' he added. Having said that, a lot depends on reviews and word of mouth.

Talking about playing Kabir Singh, Shahid earlier told PTI, "I think the character of Kabir in the film loves with full passion and when his heart breaks, he feels lost and becomes self-destructive. It is difficult to hate the girl but yes, I think he starts hating himself''. On the other hand, Kiara said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story. "There are some strengths in every person and so there are some weaknesses. None of us are perfect. We all have our good qualities and our bad qualities. But that doesn’t make us bad people. The characters of Kabir and Preeti as well, whatever they are going through in their life, it is the situation, the circumstances. It is not a perfect love story. I mean all of us have experienced love at some points of our life. But it is never so easy and so perfect and that is why the film is so relatable.