Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh inches closer towards Rs 200 mark, mints Rs 181.57 crore

Kabir Singh is in no mood to stop before making it to Rs 200 crore mark. Shahid Kapoor starrer movie is being showered with love despite being criticised by movie reviewers. Kabir Singh, a character which triggered a debate on social media about the difference between toxic male masculinity and anger management issues is churning out numbers at the box office. If box office numbers are to believed then it won't be an exaggeration to say that Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's fever has gripped the nation. This intense romantic drama about a surgeon having anger management issues has created a sort of hysteria. After opening to a thunderous response at the box office on Day 1, Kabir Singh smoothy crossed Rs 100 crore mark and seeing the trend, it seems that it will soon zoom past Rs 200 crore.

Despite India vs England world cup match on Sunday, Kabir Singh received good footfalls. The movie minted Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put Kabir Singh's latest figures. ''#KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz,'' he tweeted.

#KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 47.15 cr

Total: ₹ 181.57 cr

Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

What really worked in favour of Kabir Singh is the wide popularity of its original, Arjun Reddy. In addition to it, love stories in India have a mass appeal and since a long time, Bollywood didn't produce any intense hard-core romantic drama. Moreover, its already hit songs also increased the footfalls in theatres.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

