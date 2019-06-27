Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s film earns Rs 120.81 crore

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh earns Rs 120.81 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is growing strong at the box office at a fast pace. After six days, the total box office collection of the intense romantic drama Kabir Singh stood at Rs 120.81 crores. Remade by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film got mixed reviews. While some reviewers called it an epic romantic saga and praised Shahid Kapoor's self-destructive act, others called it a 'toxic masculinity' show. Nonetheless, the film has been witnessing a dream run with number pouring in. For the unversed, Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telegu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Revealing the latest box office numbers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Kabir Singh is displaying strong legs at the box office. He wrote that the film "refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

He further wrote, "#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1*" (biz of the following movies)

#Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days]

#Gullyboy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days]

#Total Dhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days]

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of a relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

