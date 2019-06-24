Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani puts up fiery total of Rs 70.83 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 3

If box office numbers are to believed then Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh fever has gripped the nation. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the intense romantic drama about a surgeon fighting with anger management issues has created a sort of hysteria.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest box office numbers of Kabir Singh. ''#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz,'' he wrote.

⭐️ Non-holiday release

⭐️ A certification [#CBFC]

⭐️ Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

⭐️ Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

⭐️ Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all... All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

What really worked in favour of Kabir Singh is the wide popularity of its original, Arjun Reddy. In addition to it, love stories in India have a mass appeal and since a long time, Bollywood didn't produce any intense hard-core romantic drama. Moreover, its already hit songs also increased the footfalls in theatres.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER