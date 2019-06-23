Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's intense romantic drama is unstoppable, mints Rs 42.92 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office on Day 1 is in no mood to stop. The intense romantic drama which also stars Suresh Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa minted over Rs 20 crores on Friday, thus making Kabir Singh the biggest opener of Shahid's career. On Day 2, Kabir Singh earned Rs 22.71 crore despite thrilling India vs Afghanistan match of World Cup 2019.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest box office figures of Shahid Kapoor starrer. ''#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz,'' he tweeted. Thus, seeing the current trend, it doesn't seem that Kabir Singh will have a dull Sunday as the footfall is only going to increase.

What really worked in favour of Kabir Singh is the wide popularity of its original, Arjun Reddy. In addition to it, love stories in India have a mass appeal and since a long time, Bollywood didn't produce any intense hard-core romantic drama. Moreover, its already hit songs also increased the footfalls in theatres.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER